Fully vaccinated Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs | 17 Dec 2021 | Saints head coach Sean Payton will not be on the sidelines for Sunday night's prime-time game against the Buccaneers after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume head-coaching duties in Payton's absence while offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will call plays. Payton is fully vaccinated, according to the team. This is the second time the 57-year-old coach has contracted the virus since last year.