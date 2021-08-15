Fully vaccinated Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 | 15 Aug 2021 | A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He had reportedly checked himself into the hospital due to difficulty breathing on July 7, and was put on a ventilator weeks after testing positive.