Fully vaccinated White House spokesperson Psaki has COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday | 31 Oct 2021 | White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, she said in a statement, adding she had last seen Joe Biden on Tuesday. Psaki, 42, who stated she was vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, said she and the president sat outside more than 6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks on Tuesday. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, said a person familiar with the matter. Psaki, the main spokesperson for the White House, is the most high-profile person in the Biden administration known to have contracted COVID-19 since he took [literally, *took*] office in January.