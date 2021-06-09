Fury at State Department for 'delaying six flights out of Afghanistan carrying more than 100 US citizens' --Up to 1,000 people hoping to flee Afghanistan on six chartered flights have been barred from doing so, it was reported Sunday --They traveled to Mazir-i-Sharif, 260 miles north of Kabul, with satellite images showing six airliners sat on its runway | 6 Sept 2021 | The US State Department has been accused of blocking dozens of Americans from fleeing Afghanistan after failing to tell the Taliban it had green-lighted charter flights. On Sunday, Reuters reported that the delay had been caused by Biden administration officials not telling Taliban leaders it had approved the departures of the chartered flights from an airport in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, 260 miles north of Afghan capital Kabul. An exasperated flight organizer hit out at the State Department over the fiasco, saying: 'They need to be held accountable for putting these people's lives in danger.' 'If one life is lost as a result of this, the blood is on the White House's hands. The blood is on their hands. It is not the Taliban that is holding this up – as much as it sickens me to say that -- it is the United States government.'