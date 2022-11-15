G20 Panel Calls for a Global Digital Health Certificate Acknowledged by WHO to Track Vaccination Status | 15 Nov 2022 | Despite a growing mountain of evidence showing that the experimental Covid vaccines are ineffective at preventing infection and transmission, the Indonesian minister of health called for the G20 to have a global digital health certificate to track the movement of vaccinated individuals. Health Minister of Indonesia Budi Gunadi Sadikin advocated for a global digital health certificate during the B20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The two-day Business 20 (B20) Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, gathered global business leaders to offer policy recommendations to the G20 Summit to solve important business concerns... Speaking to the crowd, Sadikin said, "Let's have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO. If you have been vaccinated or tested properly, then you can move around. So for the next pandemic [!?!], instead of stopping the movement of the people one hundred percent, which [collapse] the economy globally, you can still provide some movement of the people." If this will pass, those who choose not to get vaccinated will be forced to give up their basic human rights.