Gabbard reports for Army Reserve duty | 21 Aug 2020 | Rep. Tulsi Garbbard (D-Hawaii) left Friday to report for her two-week duty in the Army Reserve, according a statement released by her office. The congresswoman, an armed services veteran who served two deployments in the Middle East, left for two weeks for an Army duty requirement to join an Army Reserves Civil Affairs team to assist a Native Alaskan Tribe, according to the release. Gabbard will help her team provide the Alaskan tribe with "critical community needs" through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program.