Gabbard says she 'was not invited to participate in any way' in Democratic convention | 21 Aug 2020 | Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) confirmed Thursday evening that she was not invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention after she did not appear in any programming for the event this week. "You're correct - I was not invited to participate in any way," Gabbard tweeted in response to a post noting her absence from the four-day confab. Gabbard, who ran for president before ultimately suspending her campaign, was one of seven contenders who earned delegates during the primary, though she was the only one not offered a speaking slot.