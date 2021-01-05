Gaetz, House Republicans introduce bill to defund Postal Service covert operations program | 30 April 2021 | Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and a group of other House Republicans on Friday introduced legislation to end funding for an arm of the U.S. Postal Service that carries out online surveillance. The legislation was rolled out in response to a March bulletin, reported by Yahoo News earlier this month, distributed by the Postal Service's Inspection Service's Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP). The bulletin cited iCOP concerns about potential "significant" protests planned for March 20 based on "online inflammatory material" and posts on social media platforms Parler and Telegram. The new bill backed by almost a dozen House Republicans would prohibit federal funds from being used for iCOP.