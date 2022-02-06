Gaetz, Jordan demand answers from FBI on workspace at Democratic law firm --FBI's arrangement with Perkins Coie raises "serious questions," the congressmen says | 1 June 2022 | Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz have sent a letter demanding answers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding a "Secure Work Environment" the bureau has apparently been operating for years in the Washington, D.C., office of the Democratic law firm Perkins Coie. Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News Tuesday night that he received a letter from Perkins Coie lawyers confirming that the FBI has been maintaining a "Secure Work Environment" within Perkins Coie office for more than a decade, dating back to 2012, and that it is still in operation today. "Perkins Coie is responsible to the FBI for maintaining the Secure Work Environment," the letter reportedly said... He and Jordan, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding an explanation.