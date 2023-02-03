Garland hit for admitting DOJ prosecutes more pro-lifers than 'terrorists' because pro-lifers act in daylight --'Any fool knows that the time of day has absolutely nothing to do with it,' said one Twitter user | 1 March 2023 | Twitter users blasted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday after he explained that the U.S. Department of Justice has prosecuted more pro-life activists blocking abortion clinic centers than pro-choicers firebombing pregnancy centers because pro-lifers operate in the "daylight." Garland made the point that it was easier for the U.S. government to carry out justice against pro-lifers than pregnancy center arsonists in a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Wednesday. Garland's claims came after several U.S. senators, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, grilled him on what they perceived as is a double standard in the DOJ's treatment of pro-lifers versus violent pro-choice activists.