Garland sends memo warning DOJ against talking to Congress | 30 Aug 2022 | Attorney General Merrick Garland has circulated a memo to Department of Justice personnel articulating DOJ policy that its personnel are not to communicate with Congress directly, but to go through an internal office first. "[N]o department employee may communicate with Senators, Representatives, congressional committees, or congressional staff without advance coordination, consultation, and approval by OLA [Office of Legislative Affairs]," Fox News quoted the memo as stating. The memo only restates existing policy and does not represent a change. "All congressional inquiries and correspondence from Members, committees, and staff should be immediately directed to OLA upon receipt," according to an existing DOJ policy manual the outlet highlighted. The memo comes as whistleblowers have flocked to Republican elected officials with whistleblower allegations of political bias in the aftermath of the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.