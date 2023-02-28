Gas line fire in Daly City burns for 11 hours, forces people to evacuate | 28 Feb 2023 | (Daly City, CA) A gas line fire in Daly City, California, forced people to evacuate their homes overnight and into Tuesday morning. The fire was at a home on Gellert Avenue...just blocks from Westborough Middle School. Officials say the fire started around 11 p.m. Monday and was burning for hours into the morning in front of the home. As of 10 a.m., the fire is out after burning for 11 hours. Officials had said they were going to let it burn out. Fire officials on scene told ABC7 News they believe it may have been caused by an electrical valve blowing, which then sparked a gas leak.