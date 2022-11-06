Gas prices hit $5 nationwide for first time in over 2 decades | 11 June 2022 | The national average retail price for regular gasoline hit $5 per gallon on Saturday for the first time in over two decades, according to data from AAA. It's the highest the group has seen gas prices rise since it started tracking the data in 2000, and it's likely to get worse as oil demand continues to outpace global oil supply, driving barrel prices even higher, AAA spokesperson Devin Gladden said. As of Saturday, prices at the pump are 63 cents higher than they were a month ago and nearly $2 more than a year ago, according to AAA data.