Gas Prices Hit New Record of $4.71 Per Gallon, Impacting All Americans | 2 June 2022 | According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline climbed more than four cents on Thursday to $4.71 a gallon, climbing more than 37 cents in six weeks. The number is more than 65% higher than the average cost per gallon a year ago. Gas prices have continued to climb during Biden’s presidency and as millions of Americans are poised for summer travel. This week's surge will only add to inflationary pressures that have boosted fears of a national recession, hammered financial markets, and caused Americans' views on the economy to become fearful.