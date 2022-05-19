Gas stations in Washington state resetting price boards to accommodate $10 per gallon --Several gas stations in the Evergreen State ran out of fuel. | 19 May 2022 | Gas stations in Washington state are resetting their price boards to accommodate double digits in preparation for fuel prices potentially reaching $10 per gallon. The move comes as several gas stations in the Evergreen State ran out of fuel. At the 76 gas station in Auburn, about 30 miles south of Seattle, gas pumps were reprogrammed so the display could indicate a price of at least $10 a gallon... Washingtonians are also having to contend with gas stations that are running out of fuel. Motorists who drive up to gas pumps in Kennewick, Pasco and West Richland are met with notes indicating that the station does not have any fuel to sell -- except diesel.