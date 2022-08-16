Gascon Dodges Recall After Los Angeles County Bans Observers From Monitoring Recall Vote Count

Another rigged election: Gascón Dodges Recall After Los Angeles County Bans Observers From Monitoring Recall Vote Count | 15 Aug 2022 | Left-wing Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón dodged recall efforts after Los Angeles County banned observers from monitoring the recall vote count. Observers were not allowed to monitor the vote counting in the effort to recall George Gascón. The Gascón recall petition was approved in January after the residents of Los Angeles had enough of the Soros-baked DA's soft-on-crime policies.But there was a catch… The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters said observers are only allowed in standard elections and the recall does not qualify. On Monday the Los Angeles County registrar announced that the recall efforts failed because not enough "valid" signatures were collected. According to the LA County Registrar, 520,050 signatures were valid and 195,783 were not valid.