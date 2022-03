Gasoline Prices Jump, Oil Soars as Ukraine Sanctions Intensify | 28 Feb 2022 | Oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday as the U.S. and allies tightened sanctions on Russia, including the Russian central bank. Brent crude, the global standard, moved up three percent to $100.94 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.2 percent to $96.37 a barrel. Goldman Sachs hiked its one-month Brent price forecast to $115 a barrel from $95 previously.