Gates Foundation pledges $200 million for international digital IDs --"Of all the other means of identifying and tracking subjects, digital identity poses perhaps the gravest technological threat to individual liberty yet conceived," said [CLG Founder] Michael Rectenwald. | 10 Oct 2022 | The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been revealed to have pledged $1.27 billion in funding toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a portion of this going towards invasive technologies. In a press release issued on September 21, following the United Nations General Assembly week, the foundation stated that $200 million of this sizable fund would be going towards expanding "Digital Public Infrastructure." ...Speaking with The Defender shortly after this monetary pledge, Michael Rectenwald, author of Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom, warned of the negative consequences of digital identifications. "Of all the other means of identifying and tracking subjects, digital identity poses perhaps the gravest technological threat to individual liberty yet conceived," he said. "It has the potential to trace, track and surveil subjects and to compile a complete record of all activity, from cradle to grave. Digital identity will serve as a means of coercion and enforced compliance with the outrageous demands of a vaccine regime that will have no end," he added.