Gates-Funded 'Edible' Food Coating Gets Green Light From Regulators | 3 May 2023 | Apeel Sciences is a U.S.-based company that's partnered with the Gates Foundation to develop a new product, Edipeel, an edible coating for fruit and vegetables to solve the supposed food wastage "crisis." U.K. supermarket chains Tesco and Asda are already trialing the product, along with avocado producers to extend the shelf life of their fresh produce. The majority of concerns thus far center around the safety of the product. Perhaps more concerning is the potential lack of choice for consumers that might not want to consume produce coated in Edipeel, as supermarket chains and others get sucked into the hype. Particularly, as the coating has also been approved for use on organic produce in the U.S. further reducing consumer options and it can't be removed even by scrubbing the produce. It's not known whether any elements of the coating can be absorbed by the vegetables or fruit that have been coated.