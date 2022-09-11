The Gateway Pundit Catches Late-Night Operatives Moving Vanloads of Suspicious Ballots After Legal Deadline in Detroit, Michigan | 9 Nov 2022 | Michigan polls closed at 8:00 p.m. EST yesterday, Election Day 2022. ...Nothing was done in response to the 2020 voter fraud well-documented by outlets like the Gateway Pundit. In fact, the Republicans in Michigan even made it easier to cheat by allowing clerks two extra days to "process" ballots, giving potential bad actor clerks more time to cheat. This is in addition to the widespread observations of major problems with voting machines... The Gateway Pundit has exclusive video and photographic evidence that the City of Detroit in Michigan was collecting thousands of ballots significantly after the legal deadline in 2022. This video is from the Detroit Department of Elections at 2978 West Grand. Ballots are processed there, entering and exiting through the garage in the alley behind the building. We can exclusively report that the City of Detroit was handling and beginning to process a significant number of ballots at 11:30 PM on election night. We can exclusively report that the City of Detroit was handling and beginning to process more ballots at 1:22 AM on election night.