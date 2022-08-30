Gavin McInnes Raided By Feds Live on Air, Allegedly Sitting in Jail Right Now | 26 Aug 2022 | On Thursday night, political commentator and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes was arrested by federal law enforcement live on air. McInnes is seen sitting in his hosting chair - and looks toward someone entering the studio. "We're shooting a show, can we do this another time?" McInnes asks. After he steps off camera, you can hear him saying he’d be happy to talk to them but he needs his lawyer. You then can't hear much. Someone pumped up the audio from the clip, and you can sort of hear chatter, and maybe someone saying "federal investigation." His empty chair was then broadcasting for 30 minutes until the show ended. At time of writing, there has been no announcements from the feds about his arrest, but a fellow broadcaster on Compound Media, Josh Denny, says he's in jail.