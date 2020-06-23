Oh dear. Looks like deep-state dirt-bag Gavin Newsom is a complete and utter 'woke' fraud: Gavin Newsom hands out fracking permits to connected driller | 22 June 2020 | On June 1, in the midst of the turmoil created by the coronavirus pandemic and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration quietly issued 12 fracking permits to Aera Energy, a joint venture owned by ExxonMobil and Shell. Oil drilling in California has faced criticism for its disproportionately negative health impacts on Latino communities and other people of color. The 12 new permits will be for fracking in the Lost Hills Oil Field. The Kern County town of Lost Hills is more than 97 percent Latino, according to 2010 U.S. Census data... Aera, which also received 24 permits from the California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) on April 3 during the early days of COVID-19, has well-connected lobbyists in its corner who work for the firm Axiom Advisors. One of them, Jason Kinney, headed up Newsom's 2018 transition team and formerly served as a senior advisor to Newsom while he was lieutenant governor. He is also a senior advisor to California's Senate Democrats. The other, Kevin Schmidt, previously served as policy director for Newsom when the latter was lieutenant governor.