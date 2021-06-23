Gavin Newsom recall becomes official; over 1.7M signatures against California Dem governor verified --The California Secretary of State's Office confirmed the recall Wednesday evening | 23 June 2021 | California’s effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has succeeded in forcing a new election within 90 days following the validation of more than 1.5 million signatures, according to state officials. The California Secretary of State's Office confirmed the move Wednesday evening. The recall petition garnered over 1.7 million signatures, of which only 43 were withdrawn, leaving the effort well above the 1.5 million threshold.