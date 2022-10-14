Gen Z canceled the 'hostile' thumbs-up emoji and wants to ban these 9 others | 12 Oct 2022 | Buckle up -- cancel culture has officially come for emojis. Gen Zers are calling out the popular thumbs-up emoji for being "rude" and "hostile," even saying they feel attacked whenever they see it used in the workplace. After a Reddit poster confessed to being "not adult enough to be comfortable with the thumbs-up emoji reaction," others chimed in to agree and to call out other common emojis such as the red heart. "For younger people, the thumbs-up emoji is used to be really passive-aggressive," a 24-year-old Redditor wrote. "It's super rude if someone just sends you a thumbs up," they added.