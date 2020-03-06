George Floyd had coronavirus, autopsy shows | 03 June 2020 | George Floyd had coronavirus, according to a full autopsy report released Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s full autopsy report said Floyd first tested positive for the virus on April 3, nearly two months prior to his death. An earlier autopsy report from the county attributed Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." It also listed other "significant" conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.