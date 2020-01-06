George Floyd's death prompts Connecticut lawmakers to consider toughening police accountability laws | 01 June 2020 | State lawmakers are calling for renewed police accountability legislation in the wake of the high-profile death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that has sparked protests in Connecticut and around the nation. After a sweeping bill on police accountability was signed into law last year, some legislators say the General Assembly still must go further with more changes that could include increased use of police body cameras and heightened penalties for use of excessive force by police... Last year's police accountability law was approved unanimously in the state Senate last year but passed mostly along party lines after a heated, three-hour debate in the House of Representatives.