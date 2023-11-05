George Santos Pleads Not Guilty, Released on $500,000 Bond | 10 May 2023 | Rep. George Santos wouldn't resign from Congress, so the feds arrested him. GOP Rep. George Santos surrendered at the courthouse in Central Islip, New York, on Wednesday. The federal grand jury returned a 13-count indictment. Santos was charged with "seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives." WABC reported. Santos is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted. George Santos pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on $500,000 bond after his arraignment. According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Santos was overcharged by zealous government prosecutors...