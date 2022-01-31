George Soros donates another $120K to PAC focused on local prosecutor races --Soros has pushed tens of millions of dollars into district attorneys races | 31 Jan 2022 | Liberal oligarch George Soros has poured nearly $120,000 into a political action committee focused on district attorney races. Monday's filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) sheds additional light on the mega donor's influence over the criminal justice system in the U.S. The filing notes that Soros contributed $119,000 to the Justice & Public Safety PAC in August. As Fox News previously noted, Soros money has been tied to multiple district attorneys contests where the winner has been accused of pursuing lax enforcement. Among those are Chicago's Kim Foxx, St. Louis' Kim Gardner, and Philadelphia's Larry Krasner. [This is how the US is getting destroyed from within -- that's the plan -- to hasten the arrival of the Great Reset, so Soros and his ilk can continue to plunder the world's wealth as the peasants are brainwashed to accept, "You will own nothing and you will be happy." LRP]