George Soros gives another $500,000 to pro-Newsom effort, bringing total support to $1M | 1 Sept 2021 | Left-wing billionaire megadonor George Soros gave another half-million dollars to a group supporting embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom, financial disclosure records show. Soros gave the organization "Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom" $500,000 in a donation on Monday. Soros had previously given $500,000 to the Democratic group. While Newsom has enjoyed a considerable fundraising advantage over his challengers, the race is shaping up to be closer than many had initially anticipated. Soros's latest cash infusion into the race comes as conservative radio host Larry Elder is considered the leading challenger to replace Newsom in this month's recall election.