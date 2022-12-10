Great Reset dirt-bags helping each other: George Soros provides another $1M boost to Stacey Abrams's candidacy --One Georgia Inc. has now received $3.5 million from Soros for 2022 gubernatorial election | 12 Oct 2022 | Liberal billionaire George Soros dropped another $1 million into Georgia to boost Stacey Abrams's gubernatorial run, campaign finance records reviewed by Fox News Digital show. Soros's Democracy PAC II, a federal committee bankrolled by $125 million from the financier, sent the cash to One Georgia Inc. on Sept. 30, according to state filings. One Georgia Inc. is a leadership committee chaired by Abrams and used to aid her candidacy, and it also shares an address and treasurer with her campaign. Soros's latest contribution follows the $2.5 million he pushed into the committee between March and June, bringing his support for the group to $3.5 million and putting him among its largest donors.