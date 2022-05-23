George Soros throws $1M behind Stacey Abrams's second gubernatorial run --One Georgia, Inc., quietly launched to aid Abrams's second shot at becoming the Peach State's governor. | 11 May 2022 | Liberal billionaire George Soros has pushed $1 million into Georgia to back Stacey Abrams's second attempt at landing in the governor's office, filings show. Soros's Democracy PAC II, a federal committee bankrolled by $125 million from the financier for the 2022 elections, made a $1 million donation to One Georgia, Inc., on March 11, Federal Election Commission records show. One Georgia Inc. is a leadership committee launched to aid Abrams's candidacy, and Abrams nor the group appear to have publicly announced its existence.