George Soros's army of lieutenants get easy access to Biden White House | 15 April 2023 | Billionaire oligarch [WEF dirt-bag] George Soros has a legion of loyal lieutenants who've racked up over two dozen meetings with top officials at the White House since Joe Biden took office, The Post has learned. The progressive kingmaker's unrivaled access into the Biden administration extends well beyond his 37-year-old son Alexander, who chairs the powerful, liberal grant-making network Open Society Foundations founded by his dad, and as The Post reported on Page 1 last week, has taken on the role of a de-facto White House "ambassador" by making at least 14 visits there. At least four other past or present leaders at Open Society Foundations have amassed a combined 33 private meetings and other confabs in less than two years, according to recently updated White House visitor logs. Tom Perriello, executive director of the group's United States operation, and a former Virginia congressman, scored 17 visits alone since May 2021, records show.