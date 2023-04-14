George Soros's son made at least 14 visits to the White House, records show | 8 April 2023 | A son of billionaire George Soros has quietly become a de-facto White House "ambassador," making at least 14 visits there on behalf of the far-left kingmaker since Joe Biden took office, records reviewed by The Post show. Alexander Soros -- a prolific Democratic fundraiser in his own right who likes to boast about his relationships with world leaders on social media -- scored at least a dozen meetings with White House officials in 2022, according to recently updated White House visitor logs. Soros, 37, also participated in two other confabs there in late 2021, the records show. His latest trips include visiting December 1 with then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain's advisor Nina Srivastava, who also worked on Biden's presidential "campaign," the logs show.