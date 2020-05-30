Georgia deploys National Guard troops to counter violent protests in Atlanta | 30 May 2020 | Gov. Brian Kemp activated as many as 500 Georgia National Guard troops early Saturday to immediately reinforce law enforcement officials struggling to contain violent protests that swept through downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. The governor said the troops will help state and local police officials who are "working tirelessly to subdue unlawful activity and restore peace" after peaceful demonstrations over the slaying of George Floyd erupted into chaotic violence that left parts of the city in flames... The troops were to immediately deploy to flash points around Atlanta, and the first contingent of 35 soldiers arrived at the Lenox area just after midnight. Kemp has authorized the troops to make arrests if necessary.