Georgia Election Data Shows 17,650 Votes Switched From Trump to Biden - Data Scientists | 02 Jan 2021 | Georgia election data indicates 17,650 votes were switched from President Donald Trump to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, data scientists testified on Wednesday during a state Senate hearing. A team led by Lynda McLaughlin, along with data scientists Justin Mealey and Dave Lobue, presented the results before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections . Mealey worked as an electronic warfare technician in the U.S. Navy for nine and a half years and was a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor as a data analyst and programmer for the National Counterterrorism Center. He currently works for one of the "Big Four" accounting firms as a programmer. Lobue is a data scientist with over a decade of experience in a number of industries.