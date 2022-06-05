Georgia Judge Rules Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Qualified for Reelection | 6 May 2022 | A Georgia judge ruled on Friday that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) is qualified to run for reelection after a liberal organization has filed a lawsuit seeking to ban Rep. Greene from reelection. State Judge Charles Beaudrot dismissed the lawsuit, saying the "challengers have produced insufficient evidence to show that Rep. Greene 'engaged' in that insurrection after she took the oath of office on January 3, 2021." "The burden of proof in this matter is on Challengers. Challengers have failed to prove their case by a preponderance of the evidence...Therefore, the Court holds that Respondent is qualified to be a candidate for Representative for Georgia's 14th Congressional District," Judge Beaudrot said in a 19-page recommendation.