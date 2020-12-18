Georgia Poll Workers Who Raised Election Concerns Get Terminated | 18 Dec 2020 | Poll workers in Georgia who raised concerns about election irregularities were informed this week that their contracts are not being renewed, according to letters obtained by Epoch Media Group. Bridget Thorne and Susan Voyles say they witnessed abnormal actions taken during the election in Fulton County. They've spoken to news outlets and state legislators about what they saw. In the new letters, Dwight Brower, elections consultant for the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections, informs the women that Georgia law enables officials to appoint poll managers, and managers must be reappointed for each election event. "I see it as a direct consequence of my being honest," Voyles told NTD, which is part of Epoch Media Group.