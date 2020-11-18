Georgia Recount Witnesses Saw Trump Votes Counted for Biden --Affiants also swore to have seen suspiciously pristine, uncreased mail ballots, uniformly and perfectly filled out | 18 Nov 2020 | Witnesses of the recount of the presidential election in Georgia have signed sworn statements testifying to having observed ballots cast for President Donald Trump being counted as though they were cast for former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump campaign attorney Lin Wood filed the affidavits with a federal court in Georgia on Nov. 17 as part of an emergency motion seeking to block the certification of the election results in the Peach State. Nine of the affiants swore to have seen suspiciously pristine, uncreased mail ballots, uniformly and perfectly filled out, almost always for Biden. In one case, a batch of such ballots included 500 ballots in a row all cast for Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee. The lack of creases is strange considering that mail ballots have to be folded to fit in an envelope. Some of the witnesses said the perfect markings, all in black and never outside the voting bubble, appeared as though they were printed by a machine or stamped.