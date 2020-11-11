Georgia Secretary of State Announces Full Hand Recount of Presidential Race | 11 Nov 2020 | Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that the state will carry out a manual hand recount of ballots cast during the Nov. 3 election in the midst of allegations of voter fraud, mismanagement, and irregularities. "This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount, and a recanvas all at once,” Raffensperger, a Republican, stated at a press conference... So far, 97 counties in Georgia have sent in the final numbers to the state, he said in a news conference. Currently, Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 14,111 votes, vowing that his office has been investigating any reports of irregularities. "Every legal vote will count," he said.