Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Wants Elections Director to Step Down After Floyd County 'Finds' 2600 Uncounted Ballots | 16 Nov 2020 | As reported by the Gateway Pundit, the statewide recount of votes on the presidential election over the weekend revealed that in Floyd County, Georgia, over 2,600 votes were not counted due to a server error, allegedly by a Dominion tabulating machine. The statewide recount is still ongoing in several counties, the deadline for completion is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The found votes reportedly favor President Trump almost two-to-one, cutting Joe Biden's approximate 14,000 vote lead by about 800 votes. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday evening immediately called for the elections director to step down.