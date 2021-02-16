Georgia Sen. Warnock Under Investigation for Voter Registration Misconduct | 10 Feb 2021 | The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with an investigation of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) for his role serving as board chairman of a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams that election officials say failed to follow deadlines, in what appears to be the latest legal step in the ongoing feud between the progressive Abrams and the state's Republican election officials.