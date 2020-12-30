Georgia Senate Panel Requests Forensic Audit of Fulton County Absentee Ballots | 30 Dec 2020 | Georgia Senate's Election Law Study Subcommittee unanimously passed a motion during a Dec. 30 hearing to request an audit of absentee ballots in Fulton County. The senators are asking the state’s largest county to make the ballots "available for inspection" through a method outlined during the hearing by digital ID systems inventor Jovan Pulitzer. Pulitzer suggested all absentee ballots in the state of Georgia be forensically examined and fraudulent ones identified in just a matter of hours. He called on state officials to allow the examination.