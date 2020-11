Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff | 06 Nov 2020 | Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Democrat Jon Ossoff are heading to a runoff Senate election. The Associated Press made the call shortly after 10 p.m. EDT. The Senate race in Georgia was left unresolved on Tuesday after neither candidate managed to clear the 50 percent threshold needed to win the election outright. A runoff election is tentatively set for Jan. 5.