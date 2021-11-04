Georgia site is fourth in US to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine | 10 April 2021 | A coronavirus vaccine site in Georgia became the fourth US location this week to pause its administration of the Johnson & Johnson jab after concerns over possible adverse reactions, a report said. Eight people experienced lightheadedness after getting the shot Wednesday at the Cumming Fairgrounds, though health officials believe that could have simply been caused by the hot weather [?], WSB-TV reported. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also halted in the past week at sites in Colorado, North Carolina and Iowa.