Georgia student jailed for 4 months after violating COVID-19 quarantine--The law calls for a fine of up to $12,000 and up to two years in prison, according to AP. | 17 Dec 2020 | An 18-year-old college student from Georgia and her boyfriend were sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands for allegedly violating strict coronavirus measures in late November, according to The Associated Press (AP). Skylar Mack and her boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet, who lives in the Cayman Islands, both pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with COVID-19 regulations and were jailed immediately after their sentences were handed down Tuesday. Mack arrived in the Cayman Islands on Nov. 27 and was required to undergo a minimum 14-day quarantine per the government's guidelines. Two days later, Mack left her residence after removing a bracelet that allows the government to electronically track the location of those required to stay home so she could watch Ramgeet compete in a jet ski event.