Georgia Trump Supporters Consider Election Boycott Over Fraud Claims | 26 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump's repeated claims attempting to cast doubt on Georgia's electoral process have pushed his supporters to consider boycotting the state's upcoming Senate runoffs. According to Politico, many of Trump's supporters are calling to abstain from the two elections despite the fact that they will decide which party ends up in control of the Senate because "The two GOP candidates, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, are not only insufficiently pro-Trump, they may be complicit in Georgia's electoral fraud." "Some leaders in GA & National GOP complain I am hurting chances of @KLoeffler & @sendavidperdue to win runoff & save Senate control," Lin Wood, a prominent attorney in Georgia who has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state's election results, tweeted on Wednesday. "They are ones hurting those chances by failing to publicly demand investigation of fraud & special session of legislature. Look in mirror."