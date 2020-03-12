Georgia Video Footage Allegedly Shows Poll Workers Staying Behind, Producing 'Suitcases of Ballots' | 03 Dec 2020 | President Donald Trump's legal team on Dec. 3 presented surveillance footage at a Georgia state legislature hearing that appears to show ballot-counting workers telling poll observers late at night on Election Day to leave before continuing to count and pulling out what appears to be suitcases filled with ballots. A spokesperson for Fulton County, in an email to The Epoch Times, did not dispute the authenticity of the video. "To date, we are aware of no credible reports of voter fraud or wrongdoing in Fulton County. Any credible report of such activity will be investigated and addressed as provided by Georgia law," the spokesperson said. In the hearing on Dec. 3, Jackie Pick, a lawyer who is volunteering with the campaign’s legal case, said the team received video footage from State Farm Arena’s vote-tabulation center in Fulton County, Georgia. The team said that GOP poll watchers weren't allowed to watch the counting process in the poll center.