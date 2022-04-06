Georgia Voting Bungled: Hand Recount Drops Democratic Winner to Third Place --Voting machines were off by thousands of ballots. | 3 June 2022 | A shocking new report lays bare the anxiety many voters continue to feel about ballot integrity following the 2020 elections. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Democratic primary for a county in Georgia has been called into question after a hand count revealed that voting machines were off by thousands of ballots. Democratic DeKalb County School Board member Marshall Orson, who is running for the county commission, asked the local election board on Thursday not to certify results as it was scheduled to do because of "numerous errors" with the local race, the paper noted... Wednesday evening, the results of a hand count were published, which showed that Michelle Long Spears, the last-place candidate, is now in first place and is heading for a June 21 runoff election against Lauren Alexander. Former first-place finisher Marshall Orson, meanwhile, was pushed down to third place.