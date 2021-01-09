German companies cannot ask about employees' Covid vaccination status - labor minister | 1 Sept 2021 | Germany's labor minister has said companies will not have the right to ask staff to reveal their Covid vaccination status, though "pragmatic solutions" may be required for sectors deemed a higher risk for transmitting the virus. Speaking to broadcaster ARD on Wednesday, German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil shared that there will be no general right for employers to access information that discloses staff members' Covid vaccination status."We must act according to the rule of law. Acting under the rule of law means that an employer is not entitled to information about health data…[and] is also not allowed to look at the medical records of an employee, because this is very personal data," the minister said.