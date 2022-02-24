German Health Insurance Claims Show 31,254 Deaths Following COVID-19 Vaccines While Official Government Stats Report Only 2,255 | 23 Feb 2022 | The entire COVID-19 vaccine narrative continues to come apart at the seams as yet another media report was published today in Germany stating that a large German health insurance company analyzed data from 10.9 million insured individuals regarding injuries and fatalities following COVID-19 vaccines during the first half of 2021 and into the third quarter which showed significantly higher numbers than what the German government has reported. This follows news reports out of the U.S. this past weekend where it was revealed that the CDC, FDA, and NIH contained data about significant COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths that were not being reported to the public. Andreas Schöfbeck of German health insurance company BKK Provita was interviewed by the German newspaper Welt, and stated (translated from German): "According to our calculations, we consider 400,000 visits to the doctor by our policyholders because of vaccination complications to be realistic to this day. Extrapolated to the total population, this value would be 3 million. The numbers that resulted from our analysis are very far away from the publicly announced numbers. It would be unethical not to talk about it."